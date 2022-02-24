Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.77% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,430. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.
In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Guardant Health (Get Rating)
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
