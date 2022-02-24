Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 172.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,430. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.30. Guardant Health has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $169.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.