Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after acquiring an additional 166,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,189,000 after purchasing an additional 121,396 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 867,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,297,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.18%.

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $26,327.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

