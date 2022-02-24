Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,217 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of SMFG opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

