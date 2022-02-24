Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 252 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 65.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.