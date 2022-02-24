GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.30

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and traded as low as $3.44. GWG shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 23,595 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 10.74 and a current ratio of 10.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWGH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the second quarter worth $277,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GWG during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GWG by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 88,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GWG in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 15.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc is a financial services company, which transforms the life insurance industry through disruptive and innovative products and services. The firm is founded to earn non-correlated returns from life insurance assets and create opportunities for consumers to obtain significantly more value for their life insurance policies in a secondary market compared to the traditional options offered by the insurance industry.

