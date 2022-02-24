Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 2.5% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in Danaher by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR opened at $253.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.74.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,572. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

