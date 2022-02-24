Hall Laurie J Trustee Reduces Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 635.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 82,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 333,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 106,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,406,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BR. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total transaction of $76,791.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BR opened at $140.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

