Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.02. The stock has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

