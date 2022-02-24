Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $147.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.09) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

