Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Hall Laurie J Trustee cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $569.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $611.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $685.80. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

