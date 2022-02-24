Hamster Trading Down 40.9% Over Last Week (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hamster has a market capitalization of $15.34 million and approximately $619,286.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hamster has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00041423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,366.45 or 0.06685917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,246.31 or 0.99581319 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048570 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

