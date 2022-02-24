Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.640-$1.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7 billion-$7.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.02 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 5,941,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $611,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 243.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 117,334 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,150,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after acquiring an additional 270,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.