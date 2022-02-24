Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $6.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $453.15. The stock had a trading volume of 97,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,007. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $326.04 and a one year high of $509.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $478.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.92. The company has a market capitalization of $426.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Edward Jones began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

