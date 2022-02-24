Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $9.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $599.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,938. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $619.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $624.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.22.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total transaction of $639,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,347 shares of company stock worth $9,454,589. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

