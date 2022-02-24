Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.66 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $4.60 on Thursday, hitting $151.36. The stock had a trading volume of 228,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,896,691. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $4,000,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 546,696 shares of company stock valued at $88,013,355. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

