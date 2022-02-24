Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.66 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,965 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 344.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $520,461,000 after buying an additional 2,777,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.90. 261,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,017. The company has a market capitalization of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $159.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,773,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

