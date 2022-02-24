Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.62. 32,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.20. The company has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $227.84 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

