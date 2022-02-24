Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,585,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,787,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,230 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $254.06. The company had a trading volume of 160,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,894. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.11. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.77 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

