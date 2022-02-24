Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,205 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,315 ($17.88) to GBX 1,205 ($16.39) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,060.75.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.72. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.