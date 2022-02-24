Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Harmony Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRMY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $58,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,585 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $103,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,568 shares of company stock worth $2,107,187 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 42.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 182.56 and a beta of 0.56. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

