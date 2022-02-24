Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.12

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 119,620 shares.

Separately, HSBC cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,606,640 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 462,984 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 38,872 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 35,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 777,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

