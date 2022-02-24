Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 19,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after buying an additional 1,123,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 67,719 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 62,965 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HARP traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 573,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,840. The stock has a market cap of $150.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

