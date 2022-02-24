Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.66

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.66 and last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 11832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Harsco alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.12 million, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harsco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after acquiring an additional 216,866 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harsco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 26,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.