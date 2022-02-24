Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.