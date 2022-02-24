Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HAYW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hayward from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Hayward stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. Hayward has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $28.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In other Hayward news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 11,513 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $280,226.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,772,509 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,567.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 43.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,737,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,848,000 after buying an additional 2,031,002 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in Hayward by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 3,127,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,962 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,087,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Hayward by 1,857.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 646,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

