HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Shares of BCRX stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.52. The stock had a trading volume of 175,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

