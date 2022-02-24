Head-To-Head Analysis: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.75 $12.85 million $4.33 4.67 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.16 $20.11 million $0.32 30.00

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50

NexPoint Real Estate Finance currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.33%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.60%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18% Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 15.17% 10.23% 1.24%

Summary

NexPoint Real Estate Finance beats Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.