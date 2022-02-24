Head to Head Analysis: Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Jacada alerts:

66.4% of Cloudflare shares are held by institutional investors. 20.7% of Cloudflare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jacada and Cloudflare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Cloudflare 1 11 12 0 2.46

Cloudflare has a consensus price target of $153.12, suggesting a potential upside of 67.64%. Given Cloudflare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cloudflare is more favorable than Jacada.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jacada and Cloudflare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare $431.06 million 68.18 -$119.37 million ($0.70) -130.48

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloudflare.

Risk and Volatility

Jacada has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cloudflare has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jacada and Cloudflare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Cloudflare -36.83% -13.32% -6.67%

Summary

Cloudflare beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc. operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. Its security products comprise cloud firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, IoT, SSL/TLS, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products. The company also offers performance solutions, which include content delivery, intelligent routing, and mobile software development kit, as well as content, mobile, and image optimization solutions. In addition, it provides reliability solutions comprising load balancing, anycast network, virtual backbone, DNS, DNS resolver, and always online solutions that enhances Internet experience and allows customers to run their digital operations efficiently. Further, the company provides Cloudflare internal infrastructure solutions, including on-ramps, which connect users, devices, or locations to Cloudflare's network; and filters, which are the products that protect, inspect, and privilege data. Additionally, it offers developer-based solutions, such as serverless computing/programmable network, website development, domain registration, Cloudflare apps, and analytics; Consumer DNS Resolver, a consumer application to browse the Internet; and Consumer VPN for consumers designed to secure and accelerate traffic on mobile devices. The company serves customers in technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and retail, and non-profit industries, as well as government. It has a strategic agreement with Baidu, Inc. and JD Cloud & AI. CloudFlare, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jacada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.