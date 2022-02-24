Head to Head Analysis: Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthStream has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

77.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.3% of HealthStream shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Momentive Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HealthStream shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Momentive Global and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momentive Global -27.77% -34.69% -13.34% HealthStream 2.81% 2.11% 1.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momentive Global and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momentive Global $443.79 million 5.17 -$123.25 million ($0.83) -18.36 HealthStream $244.83 million 2.45 $14.09 million $0.23 82.48

HealthStream has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Momentive Global. Momentive Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Momentive Global and HealthStream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momentive Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 HealthStream 0 3 1 0 2.25

Momentive Global presently has a consensus target price of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 232.46%. HealthStream has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.87%. Given Momentive Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Momentive Global is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

HealthStream beats Momentive Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momentive Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc. provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey. Momentive Global was founded by Ryan Finley in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

HealthStream Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc. engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce. The Provider Solutions delivers software applications for administering and tracking provider credentialing, privileging, call center, and enrollment activities. The company was founded by Robert A. Frist, Jr. and Jeffery L. McLaren in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.