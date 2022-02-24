Head to Head Analysis: SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) versus ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and SLR Senior Investment’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 6.82 $13.92 million $1.14 11.86

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Risk & Volatility

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and SLR Senior Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and SLR Senior Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Senior Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50

SLR Senior Investment has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.34%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Dividends

ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SLR Senior Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SLR Senior Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals (Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About SLR Senior Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

