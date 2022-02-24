Head-To-Head Review: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and SilverSun Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Digital Media Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 272.19%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions 1.00% -11.84% 3.39% SilverSun Technologies 1.47% 6.09% 3.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 87.7% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $333.38 million 0.66 -$8.70 million $0.10 35.60 SilverSun Technologies $41.22 million 0.38 $180,000.00 N/A N/A

SilverSun Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Digital Media Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Digital Media Solutions has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Digital Media Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name. The Marketplace segment include fees charge to customer from advertising their business under company’s brand name. The Other segment provides management of digital media services on behalf of customers as well as SaaS. The company was founded by Joseph L. Marinucci, Fernando Borghese, Luis A. Ruelas, Matt Goodman, and David Shteif in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. The firm offers solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. The company was founded on October 3, 2002 and is headquartered in East Hanover, NJ.

