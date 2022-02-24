Head-To-Head Review: Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Skyworks Solutions pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Amkor Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Skyworks Solutions pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amkor Technology pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Amkor Technology has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skyworks Solutions $5.11 billion 4.28 $1.50 billion $8.97 14.87 Amkor Technology $6.14 billion 0.87 $338.14 million $2.62 8.32

Skyworks Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amkor Technology. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyworks Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Skyworks Solutions and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyworks Solutions 29.33% 32.70% 23.33% Amkor Technology 10.48% 23.86% 11.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Skyworks Solutions and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyworks Solutions 0 10 11 0 2.52 Amkor Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $192.53, suggesting a potential upside of 44.34%. Amkor Technology has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.09%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Amkor Technology on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Amkor Technology (Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

