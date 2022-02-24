Head-To-Head Survey: Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iris Energy and Veritone’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $8.39 million 85.87 -$60.17 million N/A N/A Veritone $57.71 million 9.13 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -7.14

Veritone has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iris Energy and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 6 0 3.00 Veritone 0 1 4 0 2.80

Iris Energy currently has a consensus target price of $27.83, suggesting a potential upside of 113.28%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $40.25, suggesting a potential upside of 167.26%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats Veritone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Veritone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Edward Steelberg and Ryan S. Steelberg on June 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

