Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.76

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 31617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.28.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 152,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

