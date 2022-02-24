Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives $36.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PEAK stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.41. 78,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,864. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,803,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

