Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $142.80

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 142.80 ($1.94) and last traded at GBX 146.20 ($1.99), with a volume of 45261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.20 ($1.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.18) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helios Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 203.80 ($2.77).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 156.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 163.87. The company has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.