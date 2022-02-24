Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.09

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.35. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 103,656 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11. The firm has a market cap of C$115.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.97.

In other news, Director Frank Stephen Borowicz sold 401,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.00, for a total transaction of C$401,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 587,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$587,700. In the last three months, insiders have sold 549,300 shares of company stock worth $549,310.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

