Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Herbalife is a global network marketing company offering a range of science-based weight management products, nutritional supplements and personal care products intended to support weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:HLF opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $36.52 and a twelve month high of $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLF. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

