Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $191.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI stock traded up $15.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.38. The stock had a trading volume of 435,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,652. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.13. Herc has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $203.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.12). Herc had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $578.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Herc (Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.