Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HTGC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,977. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after purchasing an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.