Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.99.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HT opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.53. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.50). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

