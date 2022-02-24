High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLNFF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of High Liner Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HLNFF traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.07.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

