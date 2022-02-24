High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HLF traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.00. 14,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,906. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. High Liner Foods has a 52 week low of C$12.43 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of C$433.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.79.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,955.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

