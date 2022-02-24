HighTower Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Rockley Photonics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,234,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RKLY. Bank of America downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rockley Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Rockley Photonics stock opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $492.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of -0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.99. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

