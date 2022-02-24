HighTower Advisors LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 67.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMQQ opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $74.16.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.