HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 3,000 Shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of LiqTech International worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LiqTech International by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 48.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 140,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 45,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiqTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other LiqTech International news, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 12,785 shares of LiqTech International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $76,070.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton purchased 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $102,968.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,074 shares of company stock worth $498,161. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LIQT opened at $6.12 on Thursday. LiqTech International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.73.

LiqTech International, Inc engages in the manufacture of ceramic silicon carbide filters and membranes. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems, diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines, and plastic components for usage in various industries.

