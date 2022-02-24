HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,203 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 26.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter valued at $4,718,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

HE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

HE stock opened at $40.13 on Thursday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total value of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

