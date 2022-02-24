Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($38.08) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.46) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.17) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,642 ($35.93).

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,013 ($27.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,080.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,298.32. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,911 ($25.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.76).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

