Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HIMS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,049,032 shares of company stock worth $5,770,644. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

