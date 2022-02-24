Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HIMS opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.22. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $18.11.
HIMS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 119.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 51,495 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.
