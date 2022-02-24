HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

NYSE HFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 438,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after purchasing an additional 369,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,361,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.10.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

