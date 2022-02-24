HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.
NYSE HFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.85. 438,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,079,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,736,000 after purchasing an additional 369,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,361,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after acquiring an additional 229,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,853,000 after acquiring an additional 587,834 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.
HollyFrontier Company Profile (Get Rating)
HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.
